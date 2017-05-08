LISTEN: DC Council Looks at Giving Tax Breaks to Officers, Firefighters Who Live in DC

It's no secret that D.C. isn't the cheapest place in which to put down roots, but some members of the D.C. Council are looking at giving an incentive to police officers and firefighters who want to live in the same city they serve. A proposal introduced by Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie would exempt a first responder's entire salary from local income taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.