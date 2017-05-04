Legal fee case dismissed after ex-officer's guilty plea
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager, right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection of the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed during a 2015 traffic stop. A copy of the plea agreement obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday, May 2, 2017, also shows state prosecutors are dropping a pending murder charge against Slager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|Wed
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Gigi500
|362
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 1
|The Truth
|4
|Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y...
|Apr 30
|About time
|1
|South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC