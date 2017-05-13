Joshua Putnam's Encouraging Focus On ...

Joshua Putnam's Encouraging Focus On SC Small Businesses

We don't know much about South Carolina state representative Joshua Putnam other than every time we do a "vote check" on the big electronic board in the S.C. House of Representatives, his name always seems to be lit up on the side of Palmetto State taxpayers. Putnam was one of only a handful of House members who consistently voted against a massive gas tax increase - one that we're predicting will do a lot more harm than good when it's all said and done.

