It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.
Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. "Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances," the listing read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|The Truth
|6
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Fri
|The Truth
|7
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|Fri
|Their Scam
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC