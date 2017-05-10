House for sale; four bedrooms, three ...

House for sale; four bedrooms, three baths, and a mystery tenant in the attic

A house in South Carolina was recently put on the market with the most mysterious...and somewhat creepy feature; a tenant who lives in the attic and MUST stay with the house, Huff Post reported . In addition to describing the 2,600 square foot, four bedroom, three bathroom house as being a "a diamond in the rough," there is also this incredibly cryptic detail: Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances.

