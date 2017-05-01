Hearing expected for Michael Slager ahead of federal trial
A hearing will be held for a former North Charleston Police Officer accused of shooting a man in a pursuit after a traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|The Truth
|4
|Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y...
|Sun
|About time
|1
|South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all...
|Sun
|commenters
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Apr 22
|New Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC