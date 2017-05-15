Harriet Tubman monument groundbreaking set in Beaufort
A groundbreaking for a monument to Harriet Tubman on the campus of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort is set for May 27. The Harriet Tubman monument will be created by Ed Dwight, who created the African American History Monument on the Statehouse grounds in Columbia.
