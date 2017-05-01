FT Roundup: Slager Expected to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, a white cop who was caught on film shooting black motorist Walter Scott to death in 2015, is expected to plead guilty to federal civil rights charges on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Post and Courier, it is unclear which charges Slager will plead to at this point.
