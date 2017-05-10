FT Roundup: Senate Passes Weakened Public Records Bill
The South Carolina Senate passed a significantly weakened Freedom of Information Act reform bill on Wednesday. As reported by The Post and Courier, the original bill "would have set up an Office of Freedom of Information Act Review and allowed news organizations or members of the public to challenge disputes over government records in the state's Administrative Law Court."
