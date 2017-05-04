FT Roundup: Senate Passes Bill to Allow Teen Victims of Dating Violence to Get Restraining Orders
The South Carolina Senate has passed a measure that allows people as young as 16 to get restraining orders if they are victims of domestic violence. The bill also allows for teens to get the restraining orders without their parents' permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 1
|The Truth
|4
|Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y...
|Apr 30
|About time
|1
|South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC