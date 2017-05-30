FT Roundup: Police Seeking Finlay Park Killer
Columbia Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Finlay Park on Saturday night . Laron Martin, 37, of West Columbia died early Sunday morning of injuries sustained in the shooting, which happened late Saturday night in the upper part of Finlay Park.
