FT Roundup: Moore, Samuel Cleared in Five Points Incident
University of South Carolina football players Skai Moore and Deebo Samuel have been cleared in connection with an alleged assault incident in a Five Points bar. According to Columbia Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons, a simple assault warrant has been issued for Jalen Dread, 20, a former member of the USC football team, in connection with the April 29 incident at the Five Points Saloon.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 1
|The Truth
|4
|Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y...
|Apr 30
|About time
|1
|South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
