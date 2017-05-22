Freeway Music Festival 2017

Freeway Music Festival 2017

19 hrs ago

The fifth annual Freeway Music Festival, put on by the local instructional schools of the same name at Columbia's Music Farm and Tin Roof, featured a bevy of local bands and the nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Joe Pug - as well as a stage featuring Alarm Drum, Secret Guest, King Vulture, sandcastles., and Fat Rat da Czar put together by Free Times .

