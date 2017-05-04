Former USC athlete wanted by officers, two current Gamecocks cleared of charges
Two USC football players have been cleared of charges while a former Gamecock student-athlete is still wanted by Columbia police for assaulting a man at a Five Points bar. Investigators determined Jalen Dread, 20, hit the victim multiple times in the face after an argument at the Five Points Saloon on Harden Street.
