Former South Carolina officer to plea...

Former South Carolina officer to plead guilty in Walter Scott's death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager, right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection of the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed during a 2015 traffic stop. A copy of the plea agreement obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday, May 2, 2017, also shows state prosecutors are dropping a pending murder charge against Slager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) Mon The Truth 4
News Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y... Apr 30 About time 1
News South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all... Apr 30 commenters 1
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 26 Robyn 86
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Apr 25 The Truth 5
News State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08) Apr 25 Samson of Southie 161
News Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax Apr 22 New Resident 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC