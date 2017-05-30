Film Archive at USC Documents Daily L...

Film Archive at USC Documents Daily Life of War

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

For researchers, documentarians, military veterans - or just about anyone who wants to get an up-close, real-life glimpse at what the major wars of the United States looked like on a day to day basis - the United States Marine Corps film repository in the University of South Carolina's Moving Image Research Collection could be the next best thing to being there, and it will soon be as close as your computer. On May 25, the university officially cut the ribbon on MIRC's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) 3 hr Jdb 61
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Tue The Truth 31
News Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08) May 23 Tjsegura 161
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) May 18 The Truth 7
Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down May 12 Their Scam 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May 10 BuddyB 50
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) May 9 The Truth 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,418,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC