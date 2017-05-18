Federal gang investigation leads to four pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges
COLUMBIA, SC Four defendants pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy that operated in Charleston, Florence and Myrtle Beach. According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Deshawn Earl Chestnut, 24, Matthew DeWitt, 27, and Stacy Cambas, 30, each pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
