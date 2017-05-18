Federal gang investigation leads to f...

Federal gang investigation leads to four pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

COLUMBIA, SC Four defendants pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy that operated in Charleston, Florence and Myrtle Beach. According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Deshawn Earl Chestnut, 24, Matthew DeWitt, 27, and Stacy Cambas, 30, each pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 19 hr LAWEST100 14
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) Thu The Truth 7
Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down May 12 Their Scam 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May 10 BuddyB 50
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) May 9 The Truth 6
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09) May 3 Gigi500 362
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC