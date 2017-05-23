Eva Moore Promoted to Top Editor Role
Sixteen years after grabbing her first copy of Free Times from a box on Assembly Street, Managing Editor Eva Moore has been named to the organization's top editor post. Eva was promoted to executive editor of Free Times effective this week.
