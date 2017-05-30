Davis Could Face Challenge for Counci...

Davis Could Face Challenge for Council Seat

Chris Sullivan, 26, who runs a public relations firm, says he is thinking seriously about running in District 1, the predominantly African-American area in north Columbia. When reached by Free Times, Sullivan put his chances of jumping in the race at "85-90 percent."

