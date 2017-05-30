County to Give Out More Than $17 Million for Flood Housing Recovery
Richland County plans to dole out more than $17 million to help people who continue to struggle with the consequences of the 2015 flood. At a recent county meeting, 50 people shuffled around a community room off Decker Boulevard, their discontent apparent in their restlessness.
