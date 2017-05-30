County Council Throws Down over Pinew...

County Council Throws Down over Pinewood Lake Park

12 hrs ago

A verbal onslaught erupted at Richland County Council on May 26, with one councilman quoting racially charged language and declaring he's ready for a race war. The debate erupted during a discussion of accommodations and hospitality tax allocations as part of the ongoing budget process.

