Convicted church shooter Roof picked death over autism label

In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof appears in the Charleston County Court to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. Roof had his first appeal of his death sentence for killing nine people in a racist attack on praying worshippers in a Charleston church rejected Wednesday, May 10, by the same judge who presided at his trial. COLUMBIA, S.C. - Dylann Roof had his first appeal of his death sentence for killing nine people in a racist attack on praying worshippers in a Charleston church rejected Wednesday by the same judge who presided at his trial.

