Construction to Begin on New Phase of Riverwalk Above Zoo

The bid on the first phase of construction on the Saluda Riverwalk, as the new portion of the greenway is known, was unanimously approved by Richland County Council on May 2. Advanced Outdoor Services , a Lexington-based company, took the job. The cost of the project will be $6.5 million, paid for by Richland County's Transportation Penny.

