Construction to Begin on New Phase of Riverwalk Above Zoo
The bid on the first phase of construction on the Saluda Riverwalk, as the new portion of the greenway is known, was unanimously approved by Richland County Council on May 2. Advanced Outdoor Services , a Lexington-based company, took the job. The cost of the project will be $6.5 million, paid for by Richland County's Transportation Penny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|22 hr
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 1
|The Truth
|4
|Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y...
|Apr 30
|About time
|1
|South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC