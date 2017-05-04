Concerts in Columbia: Villanova, Dead 27s, Cosmic Groove, False Light

Autocorrect vs. Post-Timey String Band - At first blush, the idea of noise/nerd rap pranksters Autocorrect doing a traditional rock battle with the sumptuous-but-quiet odd-ends Americana duo The Post-Timey String Band doesn't quite compute. But once you know that the two groups are not just trading tunes but collaborating and mashing up their signature sounds into something quite different, the pitch becomes quite enticing.

