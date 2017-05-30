Concerts in Columbia: Tom Russell, Th...

Concerts in Columbia: Tom Russell, The Armory, SoSoSUMMER 17, Drift Jam, The Link Up Ep. 1

Barnwell, Mel Washington - The bounding country-rock of Columbia's Barnwell - enriched by the spiritual explorations of singer Tyler Gordon and the solar-flare guitar work of Ross Swinson - is an apt complement for the chiming, entwining compositions mustered by solo guitar vagabond Danny Black. Mel Washington plays in between, known lately for probing the unspoken bonds between Southern alt-rock and modern hip-hop and R&B on his series of Black Excellence EPs, offering up such goodies as a sprawling blues interpretation of Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam" and a clickety-clack bedroom mashup of Drake and The Weeknd.

