Tennessee singer-songwriter The Kernal goes wide with his countrypolitan filter, bridging '70s Nashville glitz and roadworn Dylan-esque folk-rock with equal amounts of postmodern sarcasm and earnest wonderment at combining opposing styles. Columbia's Can't Kids, who won't play again in town this year, collide searing indie rock with emotionally wrenching chamber pop, a blend that alternately sparks and chills.

