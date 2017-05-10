Concerts in Columbia: Mary J. Blige, ...

Concerts in Columbia: Mary J. Blige, Empire Strikes Brass, The...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Brian Collins - Georgia songwriter and country singer Brian Collins is refreshingly free of the current bro-country trends. New single "Gonna Be Easy" is a perfect showcase for Collins, whose voice and harmonica comes across in a more soulful, sentimental style not removed from Darius Rucker, Zac Brown, or Patrick Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) 1 hr Alexr 49
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) Tue The Truth 6
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09) May 3 Gigi500 362
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) May 1 The Truth 4
News Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y... Apr 30 About time 1
News South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all... Apr 30 commenters 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC