Concerts in Columbia: Born of Osiris, Arts & Draughts, Drift Jam...

Bemo Prince - Many decades went into the songs from Bemo Prince's latest country trek, Has Been That Never Was . From the late-'60s through the mid-'80s, he tried to break into Nashville while kicking it around Columbia and found the journey a heartbreaking mess.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Tue
|The Truth
|8
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 12
|The Truth
|6
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|May 12
|Their Scam
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
