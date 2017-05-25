Civil War Museum Says It's Closing County Because Asked Them to Remove Confederate Flags

Demonstrators protest at the South Carolina State House calling for the Confederate flag to remain on the State House grounds June 27, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Nash Farm Battlefield Museum alleged in a May 23 Facebook post that Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons asked the staff to remove all Confederate flags from within the museum and gift shop, and that its main volunteer and donor decided to take his relics off display in response.

