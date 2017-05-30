Chapin School Location Draws Fire

Chapin School Location Draws Fire

Local residents are concerned that Lexington-Richland School District 5 may locate a school on one of the busiest roads in the Chapin area: Amick's Ferry Road. Superintendent Stephen Hefner did issue a statement saying that an additional elementary school is needed to accommodate the growth of enrollment in the Chapin area.

