BWW Previews: WEEKENDER in Columbia, SC

12 hrs ago

ONE NIGHT ONLY! FREE! Columbia Children's Theatre presents ROMEO AND JULIET by Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Cathy Brookshire. The production is sponsored by the South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy.

