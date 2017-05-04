BWW Previews: Four Day Weekend at Columbia, SC
Trustus Theatre presents Robert Askins ' HAND TO GOD , directed by Patrick Michael Kell y . The production stars Jonathan Monk , Jennifer Hill , Paul Kaufmann , Patrick Dodds, and Martha Hearn Kelly, with set design by Lyon Forrest Hill and Brandon McIver, lighting design by Megan Branham, costume design by Brandy Doby, sound design by Matt Pound, property design by Nate Herring, and video design by Kari Lebby.
