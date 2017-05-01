B.C. election campaign enters final push

B.C. election campaign enters final push

22 hrs ago

The leaders of all the main political parties were out on the hustings yesterday, trying to get out their message and shore up votes ahead of election day on May 9. B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark campaigned in the Kootenays, telling residents her party is the only one that will protect jobs in resource industries like forestry and mining. Meanwhile, New Democrat Leader John Horgan made stops around the Lower Mainland, speaking about his party's pledge to make life more affordable for British Columbians.

