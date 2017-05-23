Attention parents: take money for parking at high school commencement ceremonies
Parents of high school students who are graduating from Midlands schools that hold ceremonies at Colonial Life Arena should make sure they have money to pay for parking. Although some parking areas are free, many near downtown Columbia and Colonial Life Arena charge for parking.
