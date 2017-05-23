Attention parents: take money for par...

Attention parents: take money for parking at high school commencement ceremonies

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Parents of high school students who are graduating from Midlands schools that hold ceremonies at Colonial Life Arena should make sure they have money to pay for parking. Although some parking areas are free, many near downtown Columbia and Colonial Life Arena charge for parking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08) Tue Tjsegura 161
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Tue The Truth 30
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) May 18 The Truth 7
Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down May 12 Their Scam 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May 10 BuddyB 50
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) May 9 The Truth 6
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC