As roads funding bill becomes law, SC drivers have mixed views

As state lawmakers rallied votes on Wednesday to overturn Governor Henry McMaster's veto of the state roads bill, South Carolinians had different reactions to what ultimately will now come next: higher costs to pay at the gas pump. "They raised the gas price, heck, it's already high enough as it is," James Newman, of Lexington County, said.

