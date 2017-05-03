APNewsBreak: 2 accused of trying to fly drones at SC prison
Two men have been arrested after authorities say they tried to fly drones carrying contraband materials into a medium-security South Carolina prison, officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. According to documents provided to AP, the arrests came after an overnight chase involving the suspects and authorities outside Kershaw Correctional Institution , a men's prison that houses nearly 1,300 inmates.
