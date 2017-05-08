8Days: Melton Observatory, Get Out More Tour, Poultry Festival, Don't Dress for Dinner, Mother's Day
Hey, Mast General Store has more than candy, you know. Today, the Main Street storefront hosts Backpacker magazine's Get Out More Tour, wherein outdoors enthusiast Randy Propster gives a 75-minute seminar on just how great it is to be outdoors.

