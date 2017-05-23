8Days: Family Fest, Smokey and the Bandit, Memorial Day Concert, National Hamburger Month
Give me a diablo sandwich, a Dr. Pepper, and make it quick, we're in a goddamn hurry: We gotta catch the special 40th anniversary screening of . What's that? There's another screening at 7 p.m.? And there are 2 and 7 p.m. screenings at , too? Well, maybe we'll take that Dr. Pepper to stay, then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Tjsegura
|161
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Tue
|The Truth
|30
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|The Truth
|7
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|May 12
|Their Scam
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC