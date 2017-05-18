83 charged in FBI gang investigation of United Blood Nation, 7 still being sought
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the help of state and local law enforcement, arrested nearly 100 people across the Charlotte region early Thursday morning in the operation. In all, 83 people face a total of 69 charges handed down in an indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning.
