4 juveniles arrested for series of HHI business burglaries
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office identified and detained the four after an investigation into the burglaries taking place at Matthews Court. The crimes started in the early morning hours of April 23 when police say suspects broke a window at Sexy by Nature, went into the business and stole merchandise.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|21 hr
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Gigi500
|362
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 1
|The Truth
|4
|Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y...
|Apr 30
|About time
|1
|South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
