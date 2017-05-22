3 SC men arrested at Ridgeland hotel face drugs charges

Three South Carolina men were arrested in Ridgeland early Friday morning after allegedly being found with drugs in a hotel parking lot. Leonardoro O'Neal, Jr., 27, of Winnsboro, Zackhary Rivers, 22, of Columbia and Kendrix Workman, 26, of Blair each face charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of cocaine, according to the Ridgeland Police Department website.

