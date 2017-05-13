2018 S.C. Governor's Race: GOP Convention Fireworks
South Carolina governor Henry McMaster and his staffers are fuming over a decision by state "Republican" party officials to let one of McMaster's 2018 GOP rivals take the stage at this weekend's SCGOP convention in Columbia, S.C. Two of them actually wound up taking the stage, but only one of them got McMaster's staff hopping mad. According to our sources, McMaster chief-of-staff Trey Walker was visibly "red-faced" over the party's decision to allow gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton an opportunity to address the convention's estimated 1,000 attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|The Truth
|6
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Fri
|The Truth
|7
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|Fri
|Their Scam
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC