2018 S.C. Governor's Race: GOP Convention Fireworks

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster and his staffers are fuming over a decision by state "Republican" party officials to let one of McMaster's 2018 GOP rivals take the stage at this weekend's SCGOP convention in Columbia, S.C. Two of them actually wound up taking the stage, but only one of them got McMaster's staff hopping mad. According to our sources, McMaster chief-of-staff Trey Walker was visibly "red-faced" over the party's decision to allow gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton an opportunity to address the convention's estimated 1,000 attendees.

