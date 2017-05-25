2 smugglers who escaped US prison cap...

2 smugglers who escaped US prison captured in Mexico

Federal police in Mexico City have captured two convicted cigarette smugglers who escaped a U.S. penitentiary in Virginia earlier this month, U.S. and Mexican authorities said Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice identified the two as 35-year-old Salah Mohamed and 37-year-old Kamal Qazah of Columbia, South Carolina.

