Veterans of Foreign Wars honors West Columbia Police Lt. Robert Sharpe at council meeting
From left, Lt. Robert Sharpe, Capt. Antoine Kelly, and Paramedic David Hudon stand with local EMT and Veterans of Foreign Wars member Bill Havlin as they hold their awards recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Alonzo
|2,079
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
|Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|23
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 3
|New Resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC