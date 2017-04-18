USC Adding Markers to Recognize Slaves' Role in Building Campus

University of South Carolina trustees voted Friday to erect two markers that acknowledge the role slavery played in the construction of the historic Horseshoe. The markers join a garden next to USC's administration building honoring the school's desegregation in 1963 and a planned statue of Richard T. Greener, the university's first African-American professor, as recent moves to better acknowledge black history at South Carolina's flagship college.

