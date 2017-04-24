Thousands attend 22nd annual Sparkleberry Country Fair
Even though the Fall season is usually known for local fairs, there's a springtime fair that has locals in the Midlands heading back for more year after year. A lot of the fair centers around livestock such as the petting zoo and the animal science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y...
|16 hr
|About time
|1
|South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all...
|16 hr
|commenters
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|3
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Apr 22
|New Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC