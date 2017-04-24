These States Are Celebrating Confederate Memorial Day
Confederate re-enactors position a gigantic Confederate flag on the steps of the South Carolina State Capitol building on May 2, 2015 in Columbia, S.C. Confederate Memorial Day is a official state holiday in South Carolina and honors those that served during the Civil War. will be closed on Monday in commemoration of Confederate Memorial Day, in honor of Confederate soldiers who perished fighting in the Civil War.
