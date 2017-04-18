Suspect arrested following police sta...

Suspect arrested following police standoff at West Columbia home

West Columbia Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a home during a five-hour-long standoff with police. Dominique Sligh, 24, of West Columbia, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

