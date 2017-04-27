Shooting At Lexington Medical Center

Shooting At Lexington Medical Center

FITSNews

Lexington Medical Center is on lockdown after a shooting incident at the hospital's main campus in West Columbia, S.C. According to our sources, the shooting targeted a hospital security officer who was in the parking lot just outside the hospital. Aside from a description of the vehicle, no information was immediately available regarding the shooter - who was reportedly captured moments later by deputies of the Lexington County sheriff's department.

