Shooting At Lexington Medical Center
Lexington Medical Center is on lockdown after a shooting incident at the hospital's main campus in West Columbia, S.C. According to our sources, the shooting targeted a hospital security officer who was in the parking lot just outside the hospital. Aside from a description of the vehicle, no information was immediately available regarding the shooter - who was reportedly captured moments later by deputies of the Lexington County sheriff's department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|3
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Apr 22
|New Resident
|1
|Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|5
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC