Senate Passes Roads Bill
After failing last session to pass a roads funding fix, and after weeks of debate, the South Carolina Senate passed a road bill that raises the state gas tax late Wednesday night. The Senate's version "increases the state's nearly 17-cent tax at the pump by 12 cents over six years and increases driver's license fees and vehicle permitting costs," per The Post and Courier.
